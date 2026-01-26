Mind-Bending Facts About Time Backed by Science

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity reveals that time is not a constant, unchanging entity. Instead, it varies based on two key factors: velocity and gravity. According to special relativity, as an object moves faster—approaching the speed of light—time appears to slow down for that object relative to a stationary observer. This phenomenon, known as time dilation, has been experimentally confirmed in various scenarios, such as observing the increased lifetime of unstable elementary particles traveling at high speeds. (britannica.com) General relativity extends this concept by incorporating gravity. It posits that time passes more slowly in stronger gravitational fields. For instance, a clock closer to a massive object like a planet will tick more slowly compared to one situated farther away. This effect has been demonstrated by noting that atomic clocks at differing altitudes (and thus different gravitational potential) will eventually show different times. (en.wikipedia.org) These insights have practical applications in our daily lives. Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites orbiting Earth experience both velocity-induced and gravitational time dilation. Engineers must account for these differences to ensure the system’s accuracy. Without such corrections, GPS measurements would quickly become inaccurate, leading to significant errors in positioning. (space.com) In summary, Einstein’s theory of relativity fundamentally alters our understanding of time, showing that it is not a universal constant but a variable influenced by speed and gravity.