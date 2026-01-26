Plants That Can Move on Their Own

Plants are often perceived as stationary organisms, but many possess the remarkable ability to move independently, adapting to their environment in fascinating ways. This movement is not driven by muscles or nerves but by intricate physiological processes responding to various stimuli. Understanding these movements unveils the dynamic nature of plant life and their strategies for survival. For instance, the sensitive plant (*Mimosa pudica*) exhibits rapid leaf folding when touched, a defense mechanism against herbivores. Similarly, the telegraph plant (*Codariocalyx motorius*) displays rhythmic leaf movements, possibly to optimize light exposure. These examples highlight the diverse and complex mechanisms plants employ to interact with their surroundings. (en.wikipedia.org)