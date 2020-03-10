The Groundbreaking Discovery of a Tiny T-Rex in Utah

Whenever you think of a T-Rex, you think of a monstrous animal, standing close to 40 feet tall. But have you ever thought of a tinier version of the Tyrannosaurus? According to a paper published in Nature on February 21, 2019, paleontologists came up with a revolutionary discovery of one diminutive version of a T-Rex ancestor. It started with finding a few of its teeth and a hind leg bone in Utah. After running some experiments and extensive research, it was found out that the tiny version of a T-Rex stood at around 3 to 4 feet tall and was the size of a modern deer.