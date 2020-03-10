The Groundbreaking Discovery of a Tiny T-Rex in Utah

Whenever you think of a T-Rex, you think of a monstrous animal, standing close to 40 feet tall. But have you ever thought of a tinier version of the Tyrannosaurus? According to a paper published in Nature on February 21, 2019, paleontologists came up with a revolutionary discovery of one diminutive version of a T-Rex ancestor. It started with finding a few of its teeth and a hind leg bone in Utah. After running some experiments and extensive research, it was found out that the tiny version of a T-Rex stood at around 3 to 4 feet tall and was the size of a modern deer.

Advertisement

Paleontologists from three major institutions, Stellenbosch University in South Africa, North Carolina State University, and the Field Museum in Chicago, named this discovery “Moros Intrepidus.” It generally means the “harbinger of doom.” It is usually stated that the smaller Tyrannosaurus might have been pretty fast and light in weight. It has the power to run down its prey quickly and was rarely a victim of predators.

Studies indicate that this tiny T-Rex used to live 96 million years ago and roamed the Earth during the Cretaceous period. At that time, Utah happened to be a lush, green environment. Until 2019, this place was a new state for paleontologists. It shows that there was a massive gap of 70 million years in the fossil record of the dinosaur world. It means that experts were not sure of any earlier evolution of dinosaurs, which later took the role of an undisputed apex predator, covering the entirety of North America.