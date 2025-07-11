Scientists Built a Computer Out of DNA—And It’s Already Solving Cancer

Imagine a computer not built from silicon chips, but from the very molecules that make up life itself. Scientists are now harnessing DNA to perform computations, marking a groundbreaking shift from traditional electronics to biological systems. This innovation promises unprecedented speed, adaptability, and miniaturization, especially within medical science. By leveraging the complexity and versatility of DNA, researchers are opening doors to new diagnostics, treatments, and even cures for diseases like cancer. The age of biological computing has truly begun.