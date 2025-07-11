The Cold Shower Challenge: Why Celebrities Swear by Freezing Water

In recent months, the cold shower challenge has surged across social media, capturing the attention of celebrities, athletes, and wellness advocates alike. Inspired by claims of invigorating health benefits, stars like Lady Gaga and Chris Hemsworth have boldly shared their experiences with icy water routines.

What started as a quirky craze now boasts a dedicated following, as more people discover the research-backed perks of turning the temperature dial way down.

From boosting mood to supporting recovery, the science behind this trend is making serious waves—and the results are too compelling to ignore.

So, why are so many swearing by freezing water? Let’s dive into the reasons.