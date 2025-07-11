20 Ways The United States Is Killing Its Chance to Find Alien Life

The search for extraterrestrial life is one of humanity’s most profound scientific quests. The United States has long been a global leader in space exploration, pioneering missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. However, despite its technological prowess, America’s policies, priorities, and even cultural attitudes may be undermining our best chances to answer the ultimate question: Are we alone in the universe? In this article, we examine 20 ways the U.S. might be jeopardizing its own chances of discovering alien life.