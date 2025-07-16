Can Your Footsteps Speak Autism? Scientists Think So.

In recent years, scientists have delved into the intriguing connection between autism and gait patterns. Research suggests that the way individuals with autism walk can provide valuable diagnostic insights. These insights are not only revolutionary in understanding autism but also offer a non-invasive method to aid in its diagnosis. By examining footstep patterns, researchers are uncovering subtle differences that may serve as early indicators of autism spectrum disorders. This emerging field of study is reshaping how we perceive the sensory and motor experiences of those with autism, leading to more nuanced approaches in both diagnosis and therapy. Stay with us as we explore these groundbreaking findings further.