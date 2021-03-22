‘Today I Learned’ on Reddit Dishes the Juiciest Science Facts

When you need to learn something new in the science format, coming to Science Sensei is the best thing you can do. Yet sometimes, there can be fun stuff to talk about from elsewhere. Especially if you like to learn something new each day. In spite of its flaws, the Subreddit known as R/TodayILearned can be quite informative. In this article, we’re going to be referencing some of the best stuff you can learn about from this area of Reddit.

Due to the fact that many people write short-hand or simply have bad grammatical skills, we had to edit some of the stuff you’re about to read for clarity purposes. On top of this, some of the stuff might leave out context. In those cases, we offered context (in parenthesis), so you’ll know more about the topic. With that out of the way, let’s get started!

Multicellular Organisms

Around 2.1 billion years ago, there existed several multicellular organisms. They were likely one of the first forays into multicellularity as well. They coincided with a brief moment of increased oxygen levels and went extinct after the levels dropped. Sadly, they do not have any modern-day descendants.

Reddit User -NastyPilot