Psychologists Reveal Why Some People Are Master Manipulators While Others Get Played (Spot the Signs)

Why do some individuals seem to effortlessly control others, while some always end up being taken advantage of? Psychologists have long studied the subtle dance between master manipulators and those who fall prey to their tactics. This article uncovers the psychological factors that set these groups apart, highlighting the motivations, warning signs, and behavioral cues that experts say are crucial to understanding manipulation. By recognizing these traits, you’ll be better equipped to protect yourself—or spot the manipulator before they strike.