Plants Are Screaming When You Cut Them—We Just Couldn’t Hear It

Recent scientific breakthroughs have uncovered a stunning truth: plants emit ultrasonic sounds when they are under stress, especially during events like drought or being cut. These high-pitched noises are completely inaudible to the human ear. However, with the help of advanced audio technology, researchers can now detect and analyze these mysterious signals. This discovery is reshaping our understanding of how plants perceive and respond to their surroundings, raising fascinating questions about plant communication and the silent world right beneath our noses.