These Science Experiments Led To The Demise Of Their Creators

We have been lucky enough in human history to have amazing scientists who gave us so many useful inventions. Louis Pasteur invented Pasteurization, Jonas Salk invented the Polio Vaccine, the Wright Brothers and Leonardo Da Vinci invented the first flying machines. Yet sometimes, experiments can go wrong… very wrong. That has resulted in literal killer science experiments that took out the very person who was behind the invention. Or it took out someone who sought to know something more.

This is different from someone like Humphry Davy who was working with a high explosive substance that resulted in his temporary blindness. Rather, we want to discuss the type of science experiments that led to scientists and inventors passing away from the experiment. Of course, this is not always easy to discuss. Some of these people were geniuses who gave us more than we could ever hope for. In the end, it’s still good to know what led to their demise. That said, let’s get started!

Richard Din

Year of Death: 2012

2012 Experiment : Biological Work On Neisseria Meningitidis, Seeking To Develop Vaccine

: Biological Work On Neisseria Meningitidis, Seeking To Develop Vaccine Cause Of Death: Meningococcal Disease Via Exposure To Neisseria Meningitidis

Richard Din was working at the Northern California Institute for Research and Education. The UC Berkeley graduate was working with the Neisseria meningitides, which is a strain of the bacteria known for causing Meningococcal Disease. It will lead to an actual meningitis infection or bloodstream infections beyond this. Din had been working with this bacteria for a little while. Yet one day, he woke up with a strong headache and terrible nausea. His symptoms only increased, requiring hospitalization on this random day in May of 2012.

His condition only continued to get worse at a rapid pace, and just 17 hours later after the first symptoms showed up, Richard died at just 25 years old. Looking into his death, it was found that the Meningococcal Disease he had been researching led to his untimely death. It is possible that accidents or problems can occur in experiments but none of this happened for Din. He was well-known for following rules and being careful. Killer science experiments like this led to more protective measures taking place in labs nationwide. Din’s work was not forgotten. Today, there is a vaccine for Meningococcal Disease.