The Newest Animal Species Discovered in the Last Decade

At Science Sensei, we have often covered the unique animals as well as those that have since become extinct. However, we do not often discuss the newest animal species that have popped up. New species are discovered every year, but sometimes they are not presented as “special” to some readers. Yet just this year alone, there have been a lot of important discoveries. In the last decade as well, some incredible animals have been discovered that were never before seen. In fact, at least one is a hybrid species, a few are incredibly small, and some will give you freakin nightmares!
We decided to only cover those from the last decade and none before then. That means from 2012 to 2022 only. We could have added in some from 2011, but we felt like we had more than enough to discuss from the set years. It is also important to let you know that some of the newest animal species we discuss will look a bit familiar to you. This is because they are newly discovered subspecies of a known species, and one we likely referenced before. They were likely seen beforehand, but scientists were not aware of the differences before this decade. That said, we’ll break down all you need to know below so let’s get started!
Orchid Bee
Discovered:2012
The discovery of this bee species was thought to be pretty unique. As they do have some parasitic members, mostly females, that will use other insects to help them birth their young. This bee species is also unique for its lack of eusocial behavior. Most bee species tend to be among their own kind in droves, with several around in a given place together. Yet the Orchid Bee isn’t like that as regardless of their sex, they’re often found alone. Some do come together, but this often occurs mostly for mating purposes. New Orchid Bees are discovered every year it seems, with over 200 known varieties so far.
A sponge is more than just those you clean dishes with. They also live in more places than just a pineapple under the sea. The Lyre Sponge is one of the newest animal species discovered in the ocean in the last decade. It is also one of the most unique we’ve ever seen. The name comes from how it looks, as it resembles a lyre or a harp. It was found off the coast of Californian shores at roughly 11,500 feet (3500 meters) by Welton L. Lee, Henry M. Reiswig, William C. Austin, and Lonny Lundsten of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The species was voted top 10 by the International Institute for Species Exploration in 2012, out of 140 species.
There are over 110 species of Acorn Worms on the planet, so what makes this new animal species (known as the Yoda purpurata) so interesting? Well, it certainly has a compelling appearance, right? The one caught for their study was found among ten around 3500 meters in the Eastern Pacific. It is 26 centimeters in living length, which means it could be longer but the rest might not be of use or dead. Another interesting thing about it is that its ovaries are on the outside of the body, and it is even a part-time demersal drifter. That means this small worm is able to take extreme pressure without dying!
Technically, some would say that the Kuttal Caecilian was known before 2012. However, it was officially assigned to a brand new family known as the Chikilidae in 2012. The scientific name for the species is the Chikila fulleri, and they are found in Southeast Asia. Specifically in the waters of India, which is why the family is so important, as it is the 10th Caecilian species. Moreover, the Indian Caecilians were becoming so rampant that a new family of them had to be made. They measure out to roughly 7.5 inches or 190 millimeters. They can also be considered quite beautiful.
The Olinguito can be found in South America, usually in the montane forests within the Andes. Usually, they are centered around Columbia and Ecuador more often than not but can drift to other places off and on. This species is also part of the raccoon family, and officially became a new species in 2013. The name comes from the Spanish word for fog or mist, due to the fact that the species is found in cloud forests. It was the first new carnivoran mammal discovered in the Western Hemisphere in roughly 35 years!
Mostly known as the Chimaera, many call this species a “ghost shark” due to its appearance. This is not even a shark species at all but rather they are related to sharks evolutionarily. However, they are mysteriously also related to stingrays too. Yet the last common ancestor to those species lived around 400 million years ago. Today, you’ll find them in more temperate waters in the deep sea roughly 8,500 feet below the surface. A new animal species in this family now called the Chimaera carophila was found off the coast of New Zealand in 2014 and often swam around just 1,000 feet below the surface.
This is a beautiful butterfly species that was discovered in the upper Amazon region around Venezuela, Columbia, and Brazil. Apparently, it was named after naturalist and infamous British nature documentarian, Sir David Attenborough. Of course, based on the image too, you can see where the “eye” part comes into play. While the species is rare, every single one of the only known versions of the species was found within 310 miles (500 kilometers) of each other. Clearly, it is one of the most striking new animal species we’ve discovered.
An international group of ornithologists was responsible for the discovery of the Sichuan Bush Warbler. It has reportedly been found in several territories all across China, including the Guizhou, Hubei, Shaanxi, northwest Hunan, and obviously Sichuan. The species is very interesting at just 13 centimeters in length. Noted by its white throat, pale brown-grey sides, and yellow tinge. Of course, due to its appearance, finding one is incredibly tough as they live in dense brush and mountain areas that make them hard to get to. Even when you reach their territory, they blend in so well. The way they are found is usually from their songs.
Finding new animal species of any kind is hard enough. However, trying to find a new species of shrimp or crustaceans can be a huge challenge. Yet Dr. James Thomas from the Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography, Florida was able to find one. It was found living in the coral reefs of both Indonesia and the Philippines. Due to his love of both the species and Elton John, he gave it the name of Leucothoe eltoni. The species can be found living inside other invertebrates, but neither causes harm to the other. Known as a commensal association, they technically do not harm nor benefit their host.
We have actually referenced this specific species before in our article about endangered species. The Galapagos Tortoise is already quite endangered but a new species known as Chelonoidis donfaustoi is even more so. Found in 2015, they all live in an arid inland area of the Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos Island chain where roughly 250 large tortoises reside. It was found through DNA evidence that this species differed from other tortoises in the area, resulting in the “new animal species” discovery. Mostly referred to as the Eastern Santa Cruz Giant Tortoise, only roughly 12 of them are known to exist right now.
Found in India, this is one of the smallest known frogs in the area at just 12.2 millimeters. Unique to other night frogs, it is able to make insect-like sounds during the night and day. This can be helpful in catching prey. It was named after the Global Wildlife Conservation’s Communication Director, Robin Moore. All in honor of his work in the world of amphibians. Discovered by Indian Amphibian Biologist SD Biju in 2017, he went on to discover six more species in India around the same time. With four being relatively small too!
We won’t lie to you, we know what this thing looks like. It is quite apropos it starts with a “P” for its name. Of course, the Petite Praslin was found on the island of Praslin in Seychelles. This species is only one of seven caecilian species found here. This particular species is small and legless, belonging to the amphibian family. On an interesting note, these little guys are seemingly common but hard to find for scientists. They all live underground and aren’t likely to encounter humans. This could be why they have managed to survive in Seychelles alone as a species for around 64 million years.
The Polka-dot Tree Frog is truly one of the most beautiful new animal species found in the last decade. Just look at it! Under normal light, this tree frog shows its normal greens, yellows, and reds. Yet once UV light is used, it will give off a bright blue and yellow glow. In fact, before this frog was discovered, only parrots and scorpions were thought to give off fluorescence. Right now, the discovery team is trying to see if the frogs can see their own fluorescence or not. Many South American frogs are beautiful yet poisonous. We’re happy to say this frog species is technically not harmful to humans.
Obviously, we have known of the existence of orangutans for centuries. However, a new animal species within this family was discovered in 2017 known as the P. tapanuliensis. With so many Sumatran species dying off over the years, it was unknown if rumors of a newer orangutan species could occur. After careful genetic tests, field observations, and skeleton comparisons, the Pongo Tapanuliensis was found to indeed be another species entirely. Noted by its smaller head and flatter face compared to other orangutans from Sumatra and Borneo. While they might live in Sumatra, scientists feel they actually favor the Borneo Orangutans more.
Be ready to freak out if you see this thing crawling around. Why would someone name these things Pelican Spiders? Apparently, it is due to their extended, arching carapace and two extra-long mouthparts that create the illusion of a neck and beak. Scientists actually found 18 new species of pelican spider in 2018 with the Eriauchenius milajaneae being among them. Scientists assume that the appearance of these spiders allows them to better hunt other spiders, as that is the only thing they eat. Found in Madagascar, it is assumed they lived in the area for at least 180 million years.
One would assume that the barren islet in Brazil known as the St. Paul’s Rocks would not produce anything worth our time. However, that was before the discovery of the Aphrodite anthias. This small, 84-millimeter fish is incredibly beautiful with its incredible purple, yellow, and red coloring. Researchers who discovered this new animal species said they were so taken by its beauty that they did not see a large shark pass by them. One has to wonder if the two are working together, as Aphrodite could be the honey trap!
The Spectacled Flowerpecker species was first spotted in lowland forests on the Malaysian side of Borneo in 2009. However, a new animal species in this line was finally discovered a decade later. They managed to capture and examine a female of this new species, the Dicaeum dayakorum, to study. They found it was not closely related to any known flowerpecker species, making it very new. It feeds mostly on mistletoe berries like others, but anatomically it is quite different.
There are likely hundreds of Grouper fish, so finding a new animal species in this line needs to be highlighted as remarkable. Interestingly, this turned into quite a journey for Jeff Johnson, an ichthyologist with Australia’s Queensland Museum. To discover this fish, he had to somehow get it from a fish market before it could be purchased by someone for dinner that night. While he saw pictures of this grouper species before, he never could find a live specimen. In 2017, he managed to get a hit from a fisherman and spent two years tracking the fish species to a market in Brisbane. It paid off, as genetic testing proved it was a new species.
Any time one references a jumping spider, we instantly want to avoid it. This particular species of the Jumper Spider genus was found In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat in India. Researcher Dhruv Prajapati actually managed to collect the spider specimen back in 2015 and then completed its identification by 2017. The official new species discovery announcement finally happened in 2019. He coined the spider with the scientific name of Marengo sachintendulkar. It is named after the legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, who Prajapati is a huge fan of.
Dravidgecko lizards are relatively small lizards found only in the Western Ghats in India. While the first was discovered in 1875, it was thought to be alone as the sole version of its species still around. However, that all changed in 2019 when Herpetologist R. Chaitayna managed to find six new species of this lizard. Scientists believe that this lizard species first entered India around 58 million years ago via island-hopping when India was not yet attached to Asia like it is today. This is not abnormal, as various species were thought to island-hop when sea levels were lower.
It is always interesting to see a new Dragonfly species, as it is relatively rare. The new animal species known as Gynacantha vargasi was discovered in the Caribbean slope of Costa Rica in 2019. Almost 100 other species of dragonfly have been found in tropical and subtropical territories throughout the New World, Africa, Asia, and the Western Pacific. Thus, finding a new one is quite impressive. It was named after the Costa Rican naturalist, Ronald Vargas Castro.
The V. Wherley line of the praying mantis species breaks every known mantis rule. They actually seem to be mimicking a wasp, a first for the mantis species. It was discovered near the Amazon River in Peru and showed the same color, body structure, and even movement as a wasp. Yet when the discoverer Dr. David Svenson of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History examined it, he found that it had managed to mimick wasps as a way to avoid predators that would otherwise eat it. Considering its most common predators tend to avoid wasps.
Porcelain Crabs are usually beautiful creatures, but we knew they existed for years. However, a new animal species in this line was discovered in 2019 named the Polyonyx Socialis. It was found in the South China Sea of Vietnam, living symbiotically with other organisms. This included another porcelain crab. It was found within compact tube-like shelters built by a polychaete worm. Known as a false crab, the Polyonyx socialis species is vulnerable to environmental changes like climate change, as their existence is entirely reliant on their host’s safety. Which climate change is affecting.
Finding new animal species can be a lot of fun…until you find a new snake species. That can be a little creepy, especially when it’s a member of the pit viper family of snakes. Discovered in 2019, it was found in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This venomous green pit viper was named after Salazar Slytherin from the Harry Potter franchise. It seems to fit the snake from the Potter series well as it has a dark green head and yellow-green dorsal scales on the rest of its body. It is also sexually dichromatic where the males have reddish-orange and yellow-orange stripes along with a red-orange tail, which the females do not have.
A Narluga is a hybrid species that is a cross between a Beluga Whale and Narwhal. For years, many were certain the Narluga species existed but there was no proof of it. Around 33 years ago, scientists studied the DNA of a whale skull that had been kept by an Inuit hunter. The study revealed that this skull belonged to a hybrid of a beluga whale and a narwhal. It was grey, had beluga whale-like flippers, and a narwhal-like tail. However, this seemed to all be theorized with a lot missing. It would take more updated science to prove anything. By June of 2019 new advanced DNA evidence finally proved the skull belonged to a Narluga.
Like other mass species, finding any new version of primate that still exists today is incredibly difficult. However, it is a little easier when that species is critically endangered and therefore rarely seen. That seems to be the reason the Popa Langur species went undiscovered for so long. They are currently only found in Myanmar and were named after Mount Popa, where roughly 100 of them live today. However, only 200 to 250 remain in the wild right now. Thus, some zoos have considered bringing a few in for breeding programs to help restore the population.
This Iranian spider species was found in 2020, surprising everyone who saw it. This is a version of the Velvet Spider species, which are fascinating spiders just so you are aware. When the female Velvet Spider becomes a mother, she will actually birth a brood and liquify her own internal organs then upchuck them as food for her young. Once she gives literally everything inside of her up, the brood will then sense this and consume the mother entirely. In the case of this species, it was named after Joaquin Phoenix because its color pattern looks very similar to The Joker of DC Comics fame. Who Phoenix played in a recent film about the character.
The Heterometrus yaleensis was named after the Yala National Park, the most visited and second-largest national park in the nation of Sri Lanka. It also happens to be where this scorpion species was discovered. The team behind this discovery managed to discover six new scorpion species since starting their survey in 2015. They began their studies of the national park scorpions after a series of deaths caused by the Indian Red Scorpion, an invasive species in the area. It is very likely that interbreeding could occur to result in future new species here too.
This lungless salamander is native to North Carolina in the United States, only being found in the Sandhills region. They are known for their amazing coloration, as well as their size, the latter of which helps scientists differentiate the northern and southern versions. While this species was technically found in 1969, it was initially assumed to be just an unusual southern two-lined salamander. Yet it differed from others, but research simply hit a wall due to the lack of proper tech. Finally, updated DNA sequencing allowed the species to be fully described and examined the Carolina Sandhills Salamander to find it was indeed a new animal species.
A group of researchers set out to the Andean Cloud Forests within the Amazon Rainforest of Brazil in 2019 and 2020. They ended up finding 15 new wasp species there, all part of the Acrotaphus species line, all parasitic. In fact, the females use venom to paralyze a spider in its web to then put an egg inside of it. When hosting this egg, spiders no longer weave normal webs but rather build a web to protect this developing wasp. Once it hatches, the larvae eat the spider host and will live in the web until ready to come out.
Native to the Gulf of Mexico, Rice’s Whale is a species of baleen whale. It seemed to be nearly exact to the Bryde’s whale, but genetic testing in 2021 proved it was its own distinct species. The only way to tell the difference between the two in appearance is that Rice’s whale by the appearance of its nasal bones. They have wider gaps wrapped by frontal bones. It also has a unique vocal sound with its calls. This species can grow a little bigger than 41 feet in length and weigh up to 27 metric tons. Sadly, the species is currently on the brink of extinction, with only 33 known and only 16 mature individuals.
Australian researchers have known about the Bleating Tree Frog for a long time. It is well known to Aussies due to its incredibly loud calls, the loudest of any Australian frog known. It is often painful to listen to, being so loud and high-pitched. Originally, it was thought that the species was widespread across the continent/country from Queensland to Victoria. However, researchers in 2021 found that these frogs all over the place were not just part of one species, but three! While they look a lot alike, they are genetically different. Making them one of the newest animal species to Australia’s massive unique animal list.
In late 2021, a new animal species from the Star Octopus line was announced. For roughly 150 years, the common octopus found on Western Australian shores was not thought to be much different than the “gloomy” octopus. You’ve likely seen this octopus across the Eastern U.S. and even in New Zealand waters. But seven years of research managed to find that the two differ. Known as the Octopus djinda, it finally has its own name like it always should. Of course, it gets its name from the Noongar language. The “djinda” name means “bright” or “star” in English, resulting in the Star Octopus name.
This has to be one of the weirdest-looking animals we’ve ever seen. We’re actually kind of shocked it had not been discovered until so recently. In the Nimba Mountains of Guinea, there is a mountain range that connects Guinea, Liberia, and Côte d’Ivoire to form the “sky islands.” It is a major place for biodiversity, especially when it comes to bats. The Bat Conservation International, Cameroon’s University of Maroua, and the American Museum of Natural History teamed up to find a brand new bright orange bat they ended up naming Myotis nimbaensis. We’re a little shook by this one, people.
The Huallaga Valley in Peru was filled with amazing animal species, including many lizards. Sadly, it has been affected by war and forest destruction which drastically altered the environment and led to the departure of many species. Bu the late 1990s, Peru decided to liberate the area in hopes it could help. It seems that worked out, as a new lizard species known as Enyalioides feiruzae was found. Researchers spent seven years conducting field surveys of the area to properly describe it. The species is known for its amazing, almost rainbow-like colors. With males and females differing in their color patterns.
In the Monsoon Forests of China and northern Myanmar, there lives one of the newest animal species to the krait line of snakes. Chinese scientists managed to use genetic testing to determine that the Bungarus suzhenae, or Suzhen’s Krait, was a new species. It is named after the Bai Su Zhen snake goddess from the Chinese myth, the Legend of the White Snake. This is known to be a very dangerous, venomous snake. Thus, studying it proved to be quite a challenge for the team.
Normally when a species is named after a person, scientists use the “I” for males and the “AE” for females. Yet scientists broke from this trend when it came to the naming of the Strumigenys ayersthey ant. They decided to go with the inclusive “they” pronoun to promote nonbinary gender inclusivity. It is also named after the late human rights activist, Jeremy Ayers. This ant species is known of ant is known for snapping its jaws shut faster than most other creatures at 1.2 million mps2.
This frog is straight out of a horror movie. It was discovered when German Herpetologist Raffael Ernst heard a frog call from under the ground in the Amazon Rainforest. Rain was pouring down, it was muddy out, but he wanted to know where the call was coming from. He then managed to find what has now been referred to as the Zombie Frog. While orange and about 1.5 inches, it is not named due to being one of the “walking dead.” Rather, Ernst named it this because researchers often look like zombies when they dig out frogs from the ground.
Some of the newest animal species have already been discovered in 2022 thus far as of this writing. One is known as the Rose-veiled fairy wrasse. It is quite a “cutesy” sounding name for an animal species. However, one could likely come to the conclusion based on how it looks that the name works just fine. University of Sydney Doctoral Student, Yi-Kai Tea claims that this was thought to be a widespread species of fish before now. Yet it was just recently found that it differed enough to be genetically different. Tea stated that this is one of the reasons properly describing taxonomy in general for new species is important.
One version of the blanket octopus species was assumed to exist for twenty years now but is rare for people to see. That was until it was found by biologist Jacintha Shackelton on Lady Elliot Island in Australia in a rare sighting. At first, Shackleton assumed it was a juvenile fish with long fins but as they began to get closer it was confirmed to be a blanket octopus. Now proving this version of the species existed. The species’ name comes from the blankets that can be folded under the octopus’ arms to allow them to escape faster.
