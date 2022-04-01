A lot has been made about body-snatching parasites in the world of entertainment for years. The question many might have is…how does that even work? How does a parasite not only get in your system but take over your body? To be clear, this article is not just about human bodies. Rather, it is more so about parasites taking over the bodies of animals. However, we will certainly be going over how some parasites could affect human beings. The reason you do not see them take over our bodies much if ever, is because we usually can communicate the issue to medical professionals. They can then help us remove them, or give us medication to do so.

Parasites can get into human bodies in a lot of different ways. Some parasites are inside water sources. If the water is not properly cleaned and filtered, one can get inside the body. They are also capable of being inside raw animal meat along with entering through open wounds. On top of this, when we reference body-snatching parasites specifically, we mean that one is capable of getting inside a body and affecting it negatively. This could result in a complete hostile takeover, or it slowly eats away at the body and lives inside as if it’s an organ. Now that you’re aware of all that, let’s discuss some of these body-snatching parasites!