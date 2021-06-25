Hacking technology can be a fun thing to do for skilled hackers. Knowing how to do this is a skill that can actually help people get hired for really awesome jobs, making a lot of money. There are many “legal” hacking jobs, but most hacking in the world is illegal. Mostly, it is done to spread private information, steal important information, and much more. However, there are some things that are done out of pure fun. These can be some of the funniest hacker attacks to see too.

While there are infamous hacking groups like Anonymous (who we write about below), there are many other groups too. Yet some are still teenagers when they expose security issues. Others simply take advantage of a business’ own mistake. But best hacking jobs seem to happen out of revenge or when a person/group is trying to expose hypocrisy. We highlight all of these in this article, so sit back and check out our list of the funniest hacker attacks of all time.

AC/DC Goes Nuclear

When Hack Happened: July 2012

July 2012 Who Did It: Unknown (believed to be someone with American or Israeli Government)

If you ask pretty much any nation on Earth if Iran should have access to nuclear weapons, most would tell you no. This is what led to the Iranian Deal being signed in the first place. Before this, many tried to actually hack into Iran’s nuclear facilities to gain information on what was happening or to stop things altogether. However, in July of 2012, someone hacked their way in. Did they steal government secrets or stop anything from progressing in the facility? Nope.

They just played AC/DC’s Thunderstruck over the speakers non-stop. It was on a loop that could not be stopped, playing well into the night. While the worm installed did also attack the automation network itself, this was seemingly a bit easier to stop than AC/DC. We’re not going to say this proves AC/DC is the most legendary rock band on Earth. But they literally could not be stopped by nuclear scientists. Do with that information what you will. To us, this is one of the funniest hacker attacks ever.