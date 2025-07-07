15 Species That Rarely Get Cancer—and What That Means for Humans

Cancer is a disease that touches nearly every corner of the animal kingdom, but its prevalence is far from uniform. Some species seem almost immune, with rates so low they puzzle scientists. Over millions of years, these animals have evolved remarkable natural defenses against cancer’s deadly grip.

By exploring how these creatures evade cancer, researchers hope to unlock new insights that could revolutionize prevention and treatment for humans. The secrets hidden in their biology may one day offer hope in our ongoing fight against this pervasive disease.