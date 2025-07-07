15 Things Scientists Have Cloned (and Why)

Cloning has long fascinated both scientists and the public, sparking debates about ethics, identity, and the future of life itself. At its core, cloning is the creation of genetically identical copies—sometimes of entire organisms, sometimes of specific cells. While Dolly the sheep made headlines as the first cloned mammal, the achievements in laboratories worldwide go far beyond one famous sheep. From endangered animals to human cells, cloning holds immense scientific significance. It offers breakthroughs in medicine, agriculture, and conservation, while also raising profound questions about what we can, and should, replicate.