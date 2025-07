When we glance at a clock, we expect time to tick away at a steady pace. But in the vast expanse of space, time itself bends and shifts in ways that defy our everyday experiences. Einstein’s theory of relativity reveals that gravity and speed can cause clocks to run faster or slower, depending on their environment. This isn’t just abstract theory—these effects shape the lives of astronauts and the operation of satellites, forcing us to rethink what we know about the flow of time beyond Earth.