15 Ways the Human Body Changes in Microgravity

By Shannon Quinn - July 7, 2025

When humans venture beyond Earth and enter the weightlessness of space, their bodies undergo remarkable transformations. Microgravity environments—like those aboard the International Space Station—challenge everything from our bones to our balance. These adaptations are more than just scientific curiosities; they are crucial for the safety, health, and long-term success of astronauts on missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Understanding how the body changes in space not only shapes space exploration but also reveals insights that can benefit medicine and health back on Earth.

1. Fluid Redistribution

Microgravity causes fluids to shift upward, resulting in puffy faces and increased intracranial pressure for astronauts. Photo by: ChatGPT

One of the most noticeable effects of microgravity is fluid redistribution. Without gravity pulling fluids toward the legs, water, blood, and other bodily fluids shift upward to the head. This leads to the classic “puffy face” look, with swollen cheeks and nasal congestion, often reported by astronauts. Over time, this fluid shift can increase intracranial pressure and even affect vision, making it a significant concern for long-duration space missions. [Source: NASA]

2. Muscle Atrophy

Microgravity causes significant muscle atrophy, requiring astronauts to perform daily exercise for muscle preservation. Photo by: ChatGPT

In microgravity, the muscles that normally resist gravity—like those in the legs and back—are barely used. This leads to muscle atrophy, where muscle fibers weaken and shrink over time. Astronauts on extended missions can lose up to 20% of their muscle mass, which can impact strength and mobility upon return to Earth. To counteract this, astronauts must follow rigorous daily exercise routines to maintain muscle health and function. [Source: Scientific American]

3. Bone Density Loss

Microgravity accelerates bone density loss in astronauts, requiring targeted nutrition and resistance exercise countermeasures. Photo by: ChatGPT

Microgravity not only affects muscles but also has a profound impact on bone health. Without gravity’s constant pull, bones begin to lose calcium, resulting in a steady decrease in bone density. Astronauts can lose between 1-2% of their bone mass for every month spent in space, significantly increasing their risk of fractures and osteoporosis. Special diets, supplements, and resistance exercises are used to help mitigate this loss and protect astronaut health during long missions. [Source: NASA]

4. Altered Vision

Microgravity-induced fluid shifts can distort vision in astronauts, prompting ongoing research into SANS. Photo by: ChatGPT

The upward shift of fluids in microgravity can increase pressure inside the skull, sometimes flattening the eyeball and distorting vision. This phenomenon, called Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), has affected many astronauts, some of whom require corrective lenses while in orbit. Researchers continue to study SANS to better understand its causes and develop strategies to protect astronaut eyesight on long missions. [Source: BBC]

5. Cardiovascular Changes

Microgravity causes the heart to become rounder, lose muscle mass, and affect blood pressure regulation. Photo by: ChatGPT

In microgravity, the heart no longer works against gravity to pump blood throughout the body. As a result, it can become more spherical and may even lose muscle mass over time. These changes often lead to lower blood pressure and a condition known as orthostatic intolerance—difficulty standing upright without feeling faint—once astronauts return to Earth. Ongoing research aims to find ways to keep astronauts’ hearts healthy on long-duration missions. [Source: American Heart Association]

6. Immune System Suppression

A cluster of vibrant immune cells is shown under a microscope, highlighting infection risks astronauts face in space. | Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels

Spaceflight exposes astronauts to conditions that can suppress immune system function. Microgravity alters the activity of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections. Combined with the stress of space travel, these changes can leave astronauts more vulnerable to common and opportunistic infections, making even minor illnesses a significant concern during missions. Researchers are exploring countermeasures to help preserve immune health in space. [Source: Nature]

7. Changes in Taste and Smell

Microgravity dulls taste and smell, prompting astronauts to prefer spicier, more flavorful foods in orbit. Photo by: ChatGPT

The fluid shifts experienced in microgravity can dull both taste and smell, causing food to seem bland or muted. As a result, astronauts often crave spicier or more intensely flavored foods to compensate. Many crew members note that their favorite meals taste noticeably different while in orbit, making mealtime a unique challenge and experience. [Source: Smithsonian]

8. Sleep Disturbances

An astronaut floats peacefully inside a space station, wearing a sleep mask and surrounded by futuristic equipment and soft lighting. | Photo by Tim Samuel on Pexels

Living in space means saying goodbye to Earth’s familiar day-night rhythm. Constant artificial lighting and the absence of natural sunlight can disrupt astronauts’ circadian rhythms, often leading to poor sleep quality and persistent fatigue. Many astronauts struggle to get restful sleep on missions, which can affect mood, alertness, and overall performance. Researchers continue to seek solutions for improving sleep in space. [Source: NASA]

9. Balance and Coordination Issues

An astronaut undergoes a balance test, simulating space movement to study the inner ear’s role in orientation. | Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

Our sense of balance depends on gravity acting on the inner ear’s vestibular system. In microgravity, this system becomes confused, leading to disorientation and difficulties with coordination. Astronauts often feel “space motion sickness” at first and must adapt to new ways of moving. Upon returning to Earth, it can take days or even weeks to fully regain normal balance and coordination. [Source: National Geographic]

10. Radiation Exposure Effects

A vigilant astronaut examines advanced shielding panels on a spacecraft, designed to protect against harmful cosmic radiation during deep space missions. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Beyond Earth’s protective atmosphere, astronauts are exposed to much higher levels of cosmic radiation. This increased exposure can damage DNA and cells, raising the long-term risk of cancer and other diseases. To safeguard astronaut health, spacecraft use protective shielding and radiation is closely monitored on every mission. Understanding and mitigating radiation risks is essential for future deep space exploration. [Source: NASA]

11. Psychological and Emotional Changes

An astronaut gazes thoughtfully out a small spacecraft window, highlighting the solitude and psychological challenges of space travel. | Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

The unique environment of space brings significant psychological challenges. Isolation, confinement in small spaces, and the vast distance from home can lead to stress, anxiety, and mood swings among astronauts. Maintaining strong support systems, regular communication with loved ones, and access to mental health resources are vital for emotional well-being during missions. These strategies help astronauts cope with the mental demands of life in space. [Source: Harvard Gazette]

12. Gastrointestinal Changes

Carefully managed diet and hydration help astronauts maintain digestive health and gut balance in microgravity. Photo by: ChatGPT

In microgravity, digestion can slow down and the balance of gut microbiota may shift. Astronauts sometimes experience bloating or constipation as a result. To counter these effects, diet and hydration are closely monitored and managed throughout each mission, ensuring digestive health remains stable in space. [Source: ESA]

13. Changes in Gene Expression

Spaceflight alters gene expression, affecting immunity and stress response—insights from the NASA Twins Study. Photo by: ChatGPT

Spaceflight doesn’t just impact physical health—it can also trigger changes in gene expression. The NASA Twins Study revealed that time in microgravity may influence genes related to immunity, DNA repair, and how cells respond to stress. While most changes are temporary, ongoing research is essential to fully understand the long-term implications for astronaut health and adaptation. [Source: Science]

14. Reduced Red Blood Cell Production

A close-up view of red blood cells under a microscope, highlighting signs of anemia revealed by a recent blood test. | Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels

In space, astronauts often experience “space anemia,” a condition where microgravity reduces the production of red blood cells. This decrease can contribute to feelings of fatigue and weakness during missions. Fortunately, red blood cell levels usually return to normal once astronauts are back on Earth, but researchers continue to study the causes and develop possible countermeasures. [Source: CBC]

15. Skin Sensitivity and Wound Healing

A close-up view of an astronaut examining specialized skin care gel applied to a healing wound on their forearm. | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Pexels

Microgravity can make the skin more sensitive and even thinner over time. Additionally, wounds may heal differently—or sometimes more slowly—than they would on Earth. These changes highlight the importance of taking extra care with even minor injuries during missions in space. [Source: Frontiers in Physiology]

Conclusion

A team of future astronauts in advanced suits conducts experiments on a rocky alien landscape, symbolizing human adaptation in space exploration. | Photo by T Leish on Pexels

The human body’s adaptability in microgravity is both fascinating and essential for the success of space exploration. Each change presents unique challenges, but ongoing research and innovation help astronauts stay healthy beyond Earth. As missions grow longer and reach farther, understanding these transformations will be crucial—not just for survival, but for thriving on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The lessons learned in space continue to inspire advancements for health on Earth and in the cosmos.

Disclaimer

A bold health warning appears beside an information icon, emphasizing an important medical disclaimer for viewers’ attention. | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

This article is intended for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. For personal health concerns, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.

