15 Ways the Human Body Changes in Microgravity

When humans venture beyond Earth and enter the weightlessness of space, their bodies undergo remarkable transformations. Microgravity environments—like those aboard the International Space Station—challenge everything from our bones to our balance. These adaptations are more than just scientific curiosities; they are crucial for the safety, health, and long-term success of astronauts on missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Understanding how the body changes in space not only shapes space exploration but also reveals insights that can benefit medicine and health back on Earth.