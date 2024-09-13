Beautiful, Yet Strange Places on Earth

Do you love to travel? Alternatively, maybe you prefer to armchair travel by watching travel shows on television. Either way, you probably know that our Earth has some pretty spectacular and some downright strange places. Some are worth visiting, but some are probably best enjoyed from a distance — from a very, very far distance. Like the lakes in Africa that explode or the forest in Romania sees more than its share of paranormal activity. Nevertheless, even if they are strange, they are also fascinating places worth visiting if you like the thrills.

However, some places, like a bay full of stars in Puerto Rico or the floating mountains of China, should be added to your travel bucket list. In this world full of wonder, it’s truly magical learning about these places and how bizarre some are. Join us while we do mental travels to some of the areas that you might never think existed. Experiencing these places will make you realize all over again what a truly magical, breathtaking planet we live on. So sit back, grab some warm popcorn, and join us while we show you these incredible places.

A Lake In Africa Literally Petrifies Dead Animals

Lake Natron might be the strangest place on Earth. It is located in Africa and is so high in alkaline elements that it appears to be red. However, that’s not the only thing about it that’s strange. It is known as the “Petrifying Lake” because of what it does to animals that die in it. Their bodies turn into mummies due to the high sodium bicarbonate, aka baking soda, present in the water. They first calcify, meaning that they turn into statues or petrify, so it weirdly preserves the bodies. The lake is petrifying!

This lake’s water temperature is extremely high. It can go up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit or 60 degrees Celsius. Nonetheless, this lake is the home of some type of endemic algae, birds, and invertebrates. Some fish can also survive even with the high levels of salt the lake has. That is also the only regular place in East Africa where less than 2.5 million flamingoes live whose status is “near threaten” because they depend on this one location for Spirulina, blue-green algae their favorite food. It is also their breeding area since it is an excellent barrier for predators trying to get into their nest.