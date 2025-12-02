The Arctic, situated at Earth’s northernmost region, plays a pivotal role in the global climate system. Its unique characteristics often lead to phenomena that challenge traditional weather and climate patterns observed elsewhere. Understanding these anomalies is crucial, as they not only influence the Arctic environment but also have far-reaching effects on global weather systems. This article delves into twelve distinctive ways the Arctic defies conventional climatic expectations.
Home Environmental 12 Ways the Arctic Defies the Rules of Weather and Climate
Environmental