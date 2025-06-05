12 Things Not To Say To Someone Who Has ADHD and 8 You Should Definitely Say

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affects millions worldwide, influencing focus, organization, and daily life in profound ways. It’s more common than many realize—impacting children, teens, and adults alike.

Because ADHD is often misunderstood, the words we choose can either support or inadvertently hurt those who live with it. Mindful communication is essential. The wrong phrase can reinforce stigma or frustration, while the right one can foster understanding and connection. Let’s explore what to avoid saying—and what to say instead—to truly support someone with ADHD.