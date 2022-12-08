Why Saltwater Crocodiles Are The Scariest Reptile Alive

Many people feel as though they just need to stay away from reptiles. But after discovering the truth behind saltwater crocodiles, they will be at the top of the list. Saltwater crocodiles have been around a lot longer than many people realize. 240 million years ago, saltwater crocodiles lurked beneath the surfaces of water, waiting for their victims. This makes them some of the oldest living creatures on the planet – practically categorizing them as living dinosaurs. And they’ve got a lot of weight to throw around. Males weigh over 1,000 pounds (500kg) and are over 16 feet long. For more reasons than one, these are the reptiles we need to fear.

They Survived Mass Extinction

How did the saltwater crocodiles survive mass extinction, when the dinosaurs couldn’t? There’s some speculation out there as to how they managed. First of all, crocodiles can go a long time without food. Secondly, they lived in places least affected when the asteroid hit the Earth. While the dinosaurs were roaming around the part of Earth that was most impacted, the saltwater crocodiles were relaxing in the safest area possible (Scitech Daily).