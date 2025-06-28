15 Real Scientific Studies You Won’t Believe Got Funded

Science often pushes boundaries, but sometimes it veers into the downright unbelievable. Around the world, researchers have convinced funding bodies to support studies that range from the hilarious to the truly bizarre.
From analyzing the slipperiness of banana peels to investigating the effects of opera on mice, these funded projects prove that scientific curiosity knows no limits. Get ready to explore fifteen real studies that may leave you questioning not only what gets researched, but also why.
