Batman is well known in the world of comic books. Even those who have never read one comic book in their life will know who he is. This is not something every comic book character can say, making him unique among the thousands of characters DC Comics has created and the potential millions in comic book history. Of course, there cannot be a true hero without a villain, right? The Batman Rogues Gallery Villains are likely the best in the comic book world. Only Spider-Man and The Flash could claim to have a rogues gallery anywhere close to Batman’s. Seriously, that is how good his list of villains are, yet we’re going to do the potentially impossible task of trying to rank the absolute best. We obviously understand not everyone will agree with us, and we’re prepared for that.

It is tough to pick his most notable villains for the “original” Batman. This led us to break things down a bit to make life easier on us. Therefore, here is our list of “rules,” if you will. If a character was only really an associate alongside another major villain, they did not make the cut. This eliminated Harley Quinn, Lady Shiva, Black Spider, and Sensei. We also wanted to eliminate specific “villains” who often operated as an anti-hero who helped the bat, such as Red Hood. Obviously, we eliminated any lover for Bruce Wayne or Batman, such as Catwoman and Talia al Ghul. This led us to our official ranking for the best rogues gallery members. Don’t worry, we’ll explain why we ranked them where we did. With that out of the way, let’s get started!

Mad Hatter

Debut: Batman #49 (October 1948)

Batman #49 (October 1948) Created By: Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Lew Sayre Schartz

The Mad Hatter character is inspired by the character of the same name from Lewis Carroll’s novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. He even has the same hat the Alice character had too, except it has impressive abilities. While Hatter is a literal genius, he’s also a talented neuroscientist. This allowed him to infuse hit infamous hat with mind-controlling technology. His real name is Jervis Tetch, and one could say that he kinda fell into crime. He had already developed the technology but moved into a boarding house where he befriended the owner’s daughter. The daughter ends up getting pregnant years later, and she fears her mother’s reaction.

Thus, she chose to lie and say she was “sexually violated” by a member of the high school baseball team, the Gothan Hawks. The girl asks Tetch to use his technology to convince her mother the Hawks are “bad kids.” He has one of the team members do a bad act, which turns out to be setting off a pipebomb that killed every member of the team. It was his first criminal act, but not his last. Ultimately, once he got started, the Mad Hatter couldn’t stop. The power to control minds is powerful, and someone like Jervis could get anything he wanted with the power he possessed. It should not surprise anyone that he tried to get as much as he could with it.