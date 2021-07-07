Psychopathy, also known as “antisocial personality disorder,” is a real neurological disorder that affects roughly 1% of the general population. At least when it comes to those clinically diagnosed. Just under 5% of those who have a senior position in a company are said to be psychopathic. People often have an incorrect definition of psychopaths. Some even assume they are all killers like what you see in films. There are a lot of signs that someone is a psychopath. However, “blood-thirsty killer” is not part of this. Keep in mind that psychopaths and sociopaths are not the same. This is often confusing, so be aware of that here.

In fact, a sociopath can actually feel empathy or remorse for their actions. Although it is limited or weakened, this differs from a psychopath. This makes one obviously worse than the other. Sociopaths are also far more honest than psychopaths. While a sociopath will tell you upfront that they do not care about something, a psychopath will naturally pretend to care. As it’s all about finding what’s in it for them to care. This makes it hard to tell if someone is psychopathic, but we’re here to help! For this list, we’ll be going over all the signs that someone is a psychopath. That way, you’ll know when you’ve come across one.

Problems With The Law/Issues With Authority

One of the hallmarks of those with psychopathy is their issue with authority figures. These people are loners for the most part and tend to have issues that connect to antisocial personality disorder. In fact, many psychopaths are diagnosed with this specific issue when they are younger due to the several connections it has to psychopathy. The main thing is that those with this disorder tend to get in trouble a lot. This might be something small, like problems in the classroom.

The young psychopath might be talking in class and not stop when their teacher tells them to. Thus leading to a trip to the principal’s office. As they age and continue to struggle with authority or struggle with interacting with others, that can lead to laws being broken. The psychopath might get into physical altercations or do something just to do it. Thus, they’ll get into repeated problems with the law. That could also lead to problems with the police, authority figures responsible for enforcing the law.