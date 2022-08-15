These Dog Breeds Have Evolved to be the Most Elite

It’s hard not to love a cute and loyal dog who cares about your moods and wants to make the best every day with you. However, it would be fair to say that certain dog breeds are more popular and sought after than others. That isn’t to say that these are breeds you should look for since you should be looking for a dog that’s more matched to your lifestyle. Nevertheless, if you’re interested in knowing which species people are vying for the most, then look no further. Here are the top 70 dog breeds ranked based on popularity. You’ll undoubtedly find one in here that you’ll fall absolutely head over heels for.

70. Afghan Hound

Afghan Hounds are probably one of the most recognizable breeds of dog around, with their thick, silky, flowing coats. Their coats aren’t just for show, though, as they once served as protection from the harsh climate in mountainous regions where they originally were from. These beautiful dogs need several hours per week of brushing to keep their hair free of mats and tangles and remove any debris. Regular shampooing and conditioning are also needed. Since they are Afghans, are sighthounds, and are excellent jumpers, they require lots of room to run around and will need a high fence so they can’t escape when exercising. Walking on a leash as exercise a few times a week would not suffice.