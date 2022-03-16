The Top Spider-Man Villains Ranked

Doctor Octopus

Debut: The Amazing Spider-Man #3 (July 1963)

The Amazing Spider-Man #3 (July 1963) Created By: Stan Lee & Steve Ditko

Dr. Otto Octavius was originally a gifted scientist who was considered a good person. He actually was working on a robotics project, which resembled the tentacles of an octopus. He was making them for use in numerous areas, especially for other scientists. They’re just worn on the back of the body and everything is operated by the user’s mind or movements. Yet the harness and tentacles become fused to his body during a lab accident. At one point, the story was that the tentacles somehow affected Otto’s brain. Since they were initially made to move with the thoughts of the user, they could easily mess up and do just the opposite. That seemed to be the case for Otto and his decision-making. Thus, he turns to a life of crime, becoming one of the top Spider-Man villains along the way.

Yet he eventually grows obsessed with taking down Spider-Man. This led to Octavius developing the Sinister Six team. He also learns Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker but has usually kept it to himself rather than tell others. Which seemed to pay off, as he was getting close to death during the 2012 Dying Wish storyline. He felt he could survive if he could switch bodies, but that is impossible..until it wasn’t. Otto somehow switched bodies with Peter, then lets him die in his body. That led to Otto becoming the “Superior Spider-Man,” where he wanted to prove he could be a better Spider-Man. While Peter is eventually resurrected, the movement into Parker’s body made him leave crime behind. But the fact that the original Spider-Man was killed and replaced by Otto is something no one else can claim.