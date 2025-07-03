How Space Travel Literally Turns Astronauts Into Time Travelers

Imagine a world where time itself can slow down or speed up depending on how fast you move. This isn’t science fiction—it’s a reality for astronauts racing through space. Thanks to Einstein’s theory of relativity, we now know that time and speed are deeply connected. When astronauts travel at incredible velocities, their experience of time actually diverges from ours on Earth. This remarkable truth means that every astronaut who ventures into orbit becomes, in a sense, a real-life time traveler—ushering in profound implications for science, technology, and even human identity.