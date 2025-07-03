15 Scientific Investigations Into the Paranormal

Throughout history, the paranormal has fascinated and mystified people worldwide. While many dismiss ghostly encounters, psychic abilities, and strange phenomena as mere superstition, others argue that unexplained experiences deserve closer scrutiny.



This enduring allure has driven scientists to investigate claims of the supernatural, often walking a fine line between skepticism and open-minded inquiry. In this article, we’ll delve into fifteen notable scientific investigations into the paranormal—highlighting how curiosity, rigor, and controversy intersect in the quest to understand the unknown.