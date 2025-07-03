Home General 15 Scientific Investigations Into the Paranormal
15 Scientific Investigations Into the Paranormal

By Shannon Quinn - July 3, 2025

Throughout history, the paranormal has fascinated and mystified people worldwide. While many dismiss ghostly encounters, psychic abilities, and strange phenomena as mere superstition, others argue that unexplained experiences deserve closer scrutiny.

This enduring allure has driven scientists to investigate claims of the supernatural, often walking a fine line between skepticism and open-minded inquiry. In this article, we’ll delve into fifteen notable scientific investigations into the paranormal—highlighting how curiosity, rigor, and controversy intersect in the quest to understand the unknown.

1. The Philip Experiment (1972-1974)

A group gathers around a candlelit table, eyes wide as it mysteriously levitates through a psychokinetic séance. | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

In Toronto, a group of Canadian researchers set out to test whether the power of collective imagination could manifest paranormal activity. They invented “Philip,” a fictional ghost with a detailed backstory, and held séances to try and contact him. Remarkably, participants soon reported physical phenomena—such as table vibrations and rapping sounds—that seemed to respond to their questions. The Philip Experiment is frequently discussed in studies of poltergeists and psychokinesis, raising questions about the mind’s role in perceived supernatural events. Read more

2. The Scole Experiment (1993-1998)

In a dimly lit room, scientists intently observe a spiritualist conducting a mysterious séance by candlelight. | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

In the small village of Scole, England, a unique collaboration unfolded between spiritualists and scientists. Over several years, the group held séances aiming to document paranormal occurrences under controlled conditions. They reported unexplained lights, object movements, and even photographic anomalies—phenomena witnessed by independent observers. The prestigious Society for Psychical Research closely monitored the sessions, sparking lively debates about the rigor and reliability of the methods used. The Scole Experiment remains a touchstone in psychical research circles.

3. Project Stargate (1978-1995)

Project Stargate explored remote viewing, blending psychic experimentation with Cold War-era intelligence efforts. Photo by: ChatGPT

Project Stargate was a top-secret U.S. government initiative investigating remote viewing—the alleged psychic ability to “see” distant or hidden places. Psychics and trained subjects attempted to describe locations and events far from their physical presence. Some sessions produced seemingly accurate descriptions, but overall, official reviews found the results inconsistent and difficult to replicate. After its declassification, Project Stargate became a source of fascination for researchers and the public alike, providing a trove of documents for study and debate. Read more

4. The Enfield Poltergeist Investigation (1977-1979)

Researchers set up advanced equipment in a dimly lit, haunted house, hoping to capture evidence of a mischievous poltergeist. | Photo by Mike Ralph on Pexels

In North London, researchers Maurice Grosse and Guy Lyon Playfair became immersed in one of the most famous poltergeist cases in modern history. The Enfield home’s residents reported furniture moving, strange knocking sounds, and even levitations. The investigators gathered audio and video recordings alongside numerous eyewitness testimonies, fueling ongoing debates about the case’s authenticity. Whether genuine or a complex hoax, the Enfield Poltergeist continues to intrigue the public and inspire countless books and films. Read more

5. The Ganzfeld Experiments (1970s-1990s)

A participant rests in a sensory deprivation tank while researchers in a psychology lab monitor telepathy experiments behind glass. | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

The Ganzfeld experiments aimed to test extrasensory perception (ESP) in rigorously controlled environments. Participants were placed in sensory isolation and asked to transmit or receive mental images, purportedly via telepathy. While some meta-analyses have found statistically significant results suggesting information transfer beyond chance, critics argue these findings may result from methodological weaknesses or experimental bias. The controversy over the Ganzfeld experiments continues to fuel debate about the scientific plausibility of ESP. Read more

6. The Amityville Horror Investigation (1976)

A team of ghost investigators stands outside the infamous Amityville house, flashlights poised and anticipation in the air. | Photo by Wikipedia

The notorious Amityville house drew the attention of parapsychologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, as well as several journalists, who searched for signs of genuine haunting after chilling reports from its residents. Although numerous claims were later debunked or disputed, the investigation left a lasting mark on both paranormal research and pop culture. The Amityville case continues to be referenced in discussions about haunted houses and the blurred line between fact and fiction. Read more

7. The AWARE Study (2008-2014)

Dr. Sam Parnia’s AWARE Study investigates near-death experiences and consciousness in cardiac arrest survivors. Photo by: ChatGPT

Led by Dr. Sam Parnia, the AWARE Study explored near-death experiences (NDEs) and out-of-body phenomena in cardiac arrest survivors across multiple hospitals. Participants who were clinically dead and revived were interviewed about their experiences, with special tests in place to verify any “out-of-body” perceptions. While very few reports matched the hidden visual targets, the research broke new ground in the scientific study of NDEs. It continues to inform discussions about consciousness and what happens at the edge of life. Read more

8. The Skoll Poltergeist (1963-1971)

Yorkshire family in Skoll village plagued by years of unexplained poltergeist disturbances and debate. Photo by: ChatGPT

A Yorkshire family in the village of Skoll experienced persistent poltergeist disturbances over several years, drawing the attention of paranormal researchers. Incidents included unexplained noises, objects moving, and mysterious physical effects. While some investigators pointed to psychological or environmental factors, others argued the events hinted at genuine paranormal activity. The Skoll Poltergeist case remains a subject of lively debate, dividing skeptics and believers to this day. Read more

9. The Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) Lab

A scientist focuses intently on a random number generator in a lab, testing the influence of mind power on technology. | Photo by Wikipedia

From 1979 to 2007, the PEAR Lab at Princeton University investigated whether human consciousness could subtly influence machines designed to produce random results. Thousands of trials involved participants attempting to affect random number generators, with experimental data hinting at small but statistically significant deviations from pure chance. These findings ignited ongoing debates about the nature of randomness, the role of consciousness, and the boundaries of scientific inquiry. The PEAR Lab’s legacy is both controversial and influential in the field of mind-matter research. Read more

10. The Haunting in Connecticut (1986)

A historic Connecticut house looms in the twilight as a paranormal team prepares their equipment on the front lawn. | Photo by Wikipedia

The haunting reported by the Snedeker family in Connecticut drew the attention of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They documented the family’s chilling claims of apparitions and disturbing events within the former funeral home. Skeptics have highlighted the largely anecdotal nature of the evidence, sparking controversy over the case’s credibility. Nonetheless, this investigation continues to be referenced in psychical research and remains a staple in discussions about haunted houses. Read more

11. The Rosenheim Poltergeist (1967)

Hans Bender investigates unexplained electrical disturbances and object movements at a Rosenheim law office, 1967. Photo by: ChatGPT

In Rosenheim, Germany, physicist Hans Bender investigated a law office plagued by electrical anomalies, flickering lights, and objects moving inexplicably. Extensive monitoring—including the use of scientific instruments—was employed to uncover possible causes. While some observers suggested clever trickery or psychological explanations, certain events, such as bizarre power surges and telephone malfunctions, were never fully explained. The Rosenheim Poltergeist case remains a classic example of how even rigorous scientific scrutiny does not always yield clear answers. Read more

12. The Moberly-Jourdain Incident (1901)

Sunlight filters through the manicured hedges of Versailles, as visitors wander timeless paths in the palace’s historic gardens. | Photo by Azizi Co on Pexels

While strolling the gardens of Versailles, academics Charlotte Anne Moberly and Eleanor Jourdain claimed to witness people and scenes that appeared to belong to the 18th century. Their extraordinary account became known as the Moberly-Jourdain Incident and has since been cited in academic discussions of “time slips” and apparitional experiences. Despite skepticism and debate over psychological explanations, this mysterious episode remains a fascinating case in the study of paranormal perceptions. Read more

13. The Houska Castle Studies

Ancient stone walls of Houska Castle loom under a cloudy sky as paranormal investigators search for supernatural clues. | Photo by Wikipedia

Houska Castle in the Czech Republic has long been shrouded in folklore, often described as being constructed atop a “gateway to Hell.” Intrigued by these claims, scientists and folklorists conducted studies focusing on the site’s unique geology and the psychological impact of its haunting legends. Their investigations sparked lively debates about whether the castle’s eerie reputation stems from natural phenomena or centuries of storytelling. Houska Castle remains a magnet for both serious researchers and thrill-seekers fascinated by the paranormal. Read more

14. The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall

A mysterious figure appears on the grand staircase of Raynham Hall, casting an eerie presence in the historic mansion. | Photo by Wikipedia

In 1936, photographers at Raynham Hall in England captured what is now known as the Brown Lady—an apparition descending a staircase. The image became one of the most iconic ghost photographs in history. This photograph sparked considerable scientific scrutiny, fueling debate on the reliability of photographic evidence and the psychology behind ghost sightings. Although many skeptics question its authenticity, the Brown Lady photo has endured as a powerful symbol of the mysteries surrounding haunted locations. Read more

15. The Edinburgh Vaults Investigations

A group of ghost hunters explores the dark Edinburgh Vaults, surrounded by glowing scientific equipment and flickering lanterns. | Photo by Wikipedia

Hidden beneath Edinburgh’s bustling streets, the Edinburgh Vaults have long been associated with ghostly encounters and chilling legends. Multiple scientific teams have explored the vaults, employing EMF meters, thermal cameras, and audio recorders to detect paranormal activity. Despite these rigorous efforts, no definitive evidence of hauntings has been uncovered. Still, the vaults remain a magnet for researchers and the curious, representing an ongoing intersection of history, folklore, and scientific inquiry. Read more

Conclusion

Researchers huddle around glowing monitors as a ghostly silhouette emerges from the shadows, blending science with mystery. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The enduring allure of the paranormal continues to inspire both believers and skeptics, driving scientific inquiry into the world’s most mysterious experiences. As we’ve seen in these fifteen investigations, rigorous scrutiny helps distinguish myth from potential phenomena—reminding us of the value of critical thinking and open-minded exploration.

While conclusive proof often remains elusive, each study adds valuable insights to our understanding of the unknown. The quest for answers pushes science forward, inviting us all to question, investigate, and remain curious about the mysteries that surround us.

