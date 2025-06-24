The Science Behind the Mediterranean Diet: How Often Should You Eat Fish for Maximum Health Benefits?

Renowned for its remarkable ability to promote heart health and extend lifespan, the Mediterranean diet has captured global attention. At its core, this eating pattern emphasizes fresh vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and notably, fish. Fish plays a starring role, offering a rich source of essential nutrients and healthy fats. But how often should you eat fish to truly unlock the diet’s famed benefits? This article explores what science reveals about the optimal frequency of fish consumption for those seeking maximum health rewards from the Mediterranean way of eating.