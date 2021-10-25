The Most Toxic Personality Traits And Why They Affect Us

When you see the term “toxic person,” it is possible that a million thoughts rush through your head. We all have known that one person who seems to be toxic and might even have a horror story from knowing them. Of course, you could have one or a few of the most toxic personality traits yet you’re not “technically” a toxic person yourself. This is kind of a good thing, as friends or family can help you fix those specific problematic traits. Toxic people can often be related to narcissists, psychopaths, or sociopaths.

That is likely because most toxic people are at least one of the three. Again, that differs from just having a few toxic traits. Therefore, you could be forgiven for confusing toxicity with narcissism, for example. They are very closely related. Except the most toxic personality traits are simply performed by toxic people who can simply be toxic without a brain disorder. This might be worst of all because, unlike the others, they should be able to feel and know how terrible they are. We felt it would be good to discuss the traits of toxic people to help you know when you come across them. Let’s get started!

Refuse To Listen

Refusing to listen to others can be a bad thing. Usually, the listening issue tends to begin as we’re children as we get distracted and might not pay attention to something. By the teen years, some might still have an issue here. Yet more often than not, teens will start a habit if not prevented. They will begin to “refuse” to listen to others about anything that does not agree with their point or belief. This is a huge problem that only affects them worse as they become adults.

Refusing to listen to others is a huge problem and one of the most toxic personality traits you can possess. It makes having conversations with a person much harder, especially when you are on the side of an issue. It’s like they filter out anything else that is not their own thought. This makes having a relationship with them incredibly difficult, friend or romantic. As they might not listen about any problems you might have due to lack of interest.