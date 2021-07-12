Physical Signs that Someone Is Lying through Their Teeth

It is likely something we’ve all experienced, perhaps, even did to others. Lying, one of the things Moses commanded us not to do. It’s not good to lie to others if you can avoid doing so, as it’ll always come back to haunt you. Some people are pathological liars and seem to be incapable of telling the truth while others might say a white lie off and on. Regardless of the type of liar someone is, there are ways to tell if someone is lying to you.

Lying can be tough to deal with, and some claim to be masters at it. However, every single person has a “tell” when they lie to others. Even psychopaths and smooth talkers have them, no one is good enough to hide things. The reason for this is that there are involuntary things we do when we lie. Due to this, our bodies and brain betray us and force us to do things that give away the fact that we are not being truthful. If you want to know the ways to tell if someone is lying to you, read on!

Watch Their Mouth

While it might seem odd, watching a person’s mouth when they speak can be a really easy way to catch them in a lie. If you suspect them of lying, of course. Usually, one of the ways to tell if someone is lying is by watching their mouth. It’s common to tell because a person is giving away a lot without even realizing it. When a person lies, many will roll their lips back to the point that they seemingly disappear. As if they sucked them up inside their own mouth.

When someone is doing this, essentially sucking their lips in, it’s a tell. They are expressing one thing by not saying something or giving the entire truth. This is a situation in which someone is holding something back. That sucking in is basically saying they are “keeping something in.” As in, they are not telling you something and could be holding back information. When you see this mouth movement, remember, they might not be telling you everything they know.