The Hospital AI That Correctly Predicted 9 Out of 10 Patient Deaths (And 23 Other Life-Saving Algorithms)

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a critical force in healthcare, changing how doctors diagnose, treat, and even predict patient outcomes. From bustling emergency rooms to small rural clinics, advanced algorithms are now at the front lines of medical decision-making. These powerful systems detect patterns invisible to the human eye, often delivering life-saving insights in real time.

In this article, we highlight 24 visionary AI systems that are not just transforming medicine—they’re saving lives every day. Discover how technology is redefining what’s possible in patient care.