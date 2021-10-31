The Most Attractive Human Traits, According To Science

When people are asked about what attracts them to others, you’d imagine they’d say a body part. We all know physical attraction is important to people, even if they do not claim it. Yet most people do not rank this as a top priority. Rather, they will often put other traits on their “wish list” for a possible partner. The most attractive human traits have to do with things other than looks. Again, while good looks might be important, to most, it is not THE most important thing. Sometimes, just avoiding toxic people can be enough. Yet it is much more than that.

Some might assume specific attractive traits are more common in same-sex relationships, yet it’s actually just as common in heterosexual relationships too. This means the results are pretty much the same whether you’re straight, gay, or bisexual. Everyone wants to see specific traits, such as many of the ones we’ll be referencing below. In fact, you could say that many would want to see someone with ALL of these traits. That said, let’s dive into the most attractive human traits, according to scientific research.

Kindness

You’d be surprised, but pretty much everyone wants to have a partner that is kind. Of course, kindness does not technically mean the person has to be a doormat for others. It is wrong to mistake kindness for weakness, they say. However, the reason is one of the most attractive human traits is simply because it’s hard to fake all the time. People can eventually see through faked kindness. Pure kindness is something that everyone seems to desire. The data is clear, and overwhelmingly one of the top things people want regardless of age.

In fact, a study was done by the Journal of Personality that involved 2,700 college students from all over the world. They were given a “build-your-own-partner” survey. The key for this study was that they made it about credits, where 8 traits could be picked but they only had a limited amount of credits to use. They could pick between kindness, physical attractiveness, good financial prospects, humor, charity, religiosity, desire for children, and creativity. Across the board, students used most of the credits in kindness, 22 to 26% in total. Beating out even physical attractiveness.