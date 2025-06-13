Scientists Furious: Company Claims It ‘De-Extincted’ Dire Wolves But They’re Just Fake

When Colossal Biosciences announced it had successfully “de-extincted” the legendary dire wolf, headlines exploded across the globe. The company claimed to have resurrected these Ice Age icons, stirring visions of real-life fantasy come true. But within hours, scientists erupted in outrage, calling the animals fakes and accusing Colossal of misleading the public. The media frenzy only deepened the controversy, leaving the world to wonder: are dire wolves truly back, or are we falling for an elaborate scientific illusion?