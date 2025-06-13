Home Animals Scientists Furious: Company Claims It ‘De-Extincted’ Dire Wolves But They’re Just Fake
Animals

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It ‘De-Extincted’ Dire Wolves But They’re Just Fake

By Chu E. - June 13, 2025

When Colossal Biosciences announced it had successfully “de-extincted” the legendary dire wolf, headlines exploded across the globe. The company claimed to have resurrected these Ice Age icons, stirring visions of real-life fantasy come true. But within hours, scientists erupted in outrage, calling the animals fakes and accusing Colossal of misleading the public. The media frenzy only deepened the controversy, leaving the world to wonder: are dire wolves truly back, or are we falling for an elaborate scientific illusion?

NEXT >>

Colossal Biosciences Announced It Brought Dire Wolves Back from Extinction After 10,000 Years

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
Source: lifegate.it

In a dramatic press release, Colossal Biosciences declared it had achieved the impossible: reviving dire wolves after 10,000 years of extinction. The company’s announcement, strategically timed for maximum media attention, used bold phrases like “returning a Pleistocene predator to the wild.” Major publications, including National Geographic, quickly picked up the story, fueling public excitement and sparking widespread speculation about the authenticity of these “resurrected” animals.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Three White Wolves Named Khaleesi, Romulus, and Remus Made Global Headlines

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A close-knit pack of striking white wolves stands alert in the snow as cameras and journalists capture their every move. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

The world was instantly charmed by the debut of three white wolves—Khaleesi, Romulus, and Remus. Their striking names, borrowed from mythology and pop culture, helped the story go viral. News giants like BBC and CNN splashed their images across headlines, fueling fascination and cementing these wolves as supposed icons of scientific triumph.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Company Explicitly Stated This Was “The Rebirth of the Once Extinct Dire Wolf”

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
At a lively press conference, a bold dire wolf graphic is displayed prominently beside the company’s striking logo. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

Colossal Biosciences didn’t shy away from grand declarations. Their official website proclaimed themselves “the world’s first de-extinction company” and boldly announced in April 2025 that they had achieved “the world’s first successfully de-extincted animal” with the birth of dire wolf pups. Their press release triumphantly declared “Colossal Announces World’s First De-Extinction: Birth of Dire Wolves,” while simultaneously asserting that “The world’s definition of de-extinction is flawed.” The company ambitiously claimed they could deliver woolly mammoth hybrid calves by 2028 and promised to reintroduce these creatures to Arctic tundra habitats. With $435M in total funding and a staggering $10.2 billion valuation, Colossal positioned itself as a revolutionary force capable of “generating an organism that both resembles and is genetically similar to an extinct species by resurrecting its lost lineage of core genes.” Their roster of promised resurrections included not just dire wolves and woolly mammoths, but also Tasmanian tigers, dodos, and a “long list” of other species including Steller’s sea cow, saber-tooth cats, and woolly rhinoceros.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Scientists Immediately Called the Claims Misleading and Deceptive

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A group of scientists in heated debate, with one visibly angry as the controversy sparks passionate arguments around the table. | Image source: pixnio.com

The scientific community responded with swift skepticism and harsh criticism. Evolutionary researcher Dr. Emily Carson from the University of Chicago bluntly stated, “They are not resurrecting dire wolves,” while Ronald Goderie, director of Netherlands-based Grazelands Rewilding, argued that Colossal had merely “built some ancient genes into wolves and produced an ‘enhanced’ gray wolf” rather than actually restoring the extinct species. Even Colossal’s own chief scientist, Beth Shapiro, eventually conceded to critics in a later interview, admitting “It’s not possible to bring something back that is identical to a species that used to be alive. Our animals are grey wolves with 20 edits that are cloned.” Scientists accused the company of misleading the public by calling the process “de-extinction” when they were actually creating genetically modified animals that merely resembled their extinct targets. The controversy sparked broader debates about the ethics and feasibility of de-extinction efforts, with critics arguing that Colossal prioritized media attention and fundraising over honest scientific communication, generating false hope while raising serious concerns about animal welfare and ecological consequences.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Chief Scientist Admits the Animals Are Just Genetically Modified Gray Wolves

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A scientist discusses groundbreaking genetic modification research while a majestic gray wolf stands attentively nearby in the lab. | Image source: wikimedia.org

When pressed by reporters, Colossal’s chief scientist reluctantly admitted that the so-called dire wolves are actually gray wolves with edited genes. In a revealing interview with Nature, he stated, “We’ve introduced certain traits that resemble dire wolves, but these are not true recreations.” Wired further confirmed that the animals’ DNA is overwhelmingly gray wolf, highlighting the limits of current de-extinction technology.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Only 20 Genes Were Modified Out of Millions of Genetic Differences

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
source: isaaa.org

Despite the hype, Colossal’s “dire wolves” are the result of editing just 20 genes—a minuscule fraction compared to the millions of genetic differences that once separated true dire wolves from their gray wolf relatives. According to Scientific American, these tweaks barely scratch the surface of authentic de-extinction, making the animals closer to designer pets than resurrected predators.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Wolves Are Gray Wolves with Cosmetic Changes Like Hair Color and Body Size

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A striking comparison of wolf fur patterns and animal sizes highlights the fascinating role of cosmetic genetics in nature. | Image source: Photo by Steve on Pexels

Most of Colossal’s genetic edits targeted cosmetic traits—such as fur color and body size—to make the wolves look superficially like dire wolves. Experts point out this is similar to how genetic engineering can give animals blue eyes or unusual markings. Fundamental biology, behavior, and internal physiology all remain that of an ordinary gray wolf, making these animals more of a visual imitation than a true resurrection.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

True Dire Wolves Went Extinct Over 10,000 Years Ago and Can’t Be Brought Back

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
The fossilized remains of a prehistoric wolf reveal the powerful jaws and sturdy bones of this extinct predator. | Image source: flickr.com

According to the Smithsonian and leading paleogeneticists, true dire wolves vanished over 10,000 years ago. Their DNA has deteriorated too much for full sequencing, making authentic resurrection scientifically impossible. Academic research confirms that without a complete genome, re-creating a genuine dire wolf remains beyond reach—no matter how advanced today’s gene-editing technologies become.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Researchers Criticized Colossal for Misleading the Public About De-Extinction

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A group of scientists in lab coats gather outside a government building, holding signs and an open letter to protest recent policies. | Image source: researchoutreach.org

Prominent researchers took to Twitter and published open letters, blasting Colossal for misrepresenting genetic engineering as true de-extinction. Science blogs like RealClearScience called the campaign “a masterclass in misleading marketing.” Many scientists argued that confusing the public about what’s possible threatens trust in legitimate genetic research and sets unrealistic expectations for the field.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Scientists Argue the Company Is Exploiting Different Species Definitions

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A detailed taxonomy chart illustrates the ongoing scientific debate over the definition of species across different organisms. | Image source: researchoutreach.org

Colossal’s defense hinges on alternative species definitions, arguing that enough genetic tweaks can justify calling their animals “dire wolves.” However, evolutionary biologists counter that this is a misuse of scientific terminology. Academic debates, highlighted in Nature, stress that species are defined by much more than a handful of genes or appearance. Most experts view Colossal’s approach as semantic maneuvering rather than genuine science.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Most Biologists Use the “Biological Species Concept” Based on Breeding Capability

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A detailed species tree illustrating the evolutionary history of wolf breeding, featured in a colorful biology textbook diagram. | Image source: aprendizagensnanet.blogspot.com

The biological species concept, found in most biology textbooks, defines a species by its ability to breed and produce fertile offspring. Dire wolves and gray wolves were genetically distinct enough to be reproductively isolated, as noted by UC Berkeley. This standard means that even with cosmetic changes, Colossal’s animals remain gray wolves—not a true revival of the extinct species.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Colossal Uses the “Morphological Species Concept” Based on Appearance Only

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A detailed morphology diagram showcases the structural differences between various wolf skulls, highlighting fascinating animal comparisons. | Image source: Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Colossal justifies its claims using the morphological species concept, which classifies species by physical characteristics alone. Because their wolves resemble dire wolves in size and shape, the company asserts they have resurrected the species. However, as noted in scientific literature and recent interviews, most biologists argue this concept is outdated and insufficient—especially for distinguishing long-extinct animals from their living relatives.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Scientists Extracted Dire Wolf DNA from Ancient Fossils

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A scientist carefully extracts ancient DNA from a fossil in a high-tech laboratory, surrounded by specialized equipment. | Image source: pursuit.unimelb.edu.au

Researchers have managed to extract fragments of dire wolf DNA from ancient fossils, a painstaking process requiring advanced techniques. However, as described in peer-reviewed studies, the DNA is highly degraded and incomplete after millennia underground. These fragments allow scientists to learn about dire wolf evolution, but they are nowhere near sufficient for cloning or full genetic reconstruction.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Gray Wolf Blood Cells Were Collected and Genetically Modified

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A gloved scientist carefully examines a vial of blood in a laboratory, preparing to analyze its wolf DNA. | Image source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

To create their so-called dire wolves, Colossal scientists collected blood cells from living gray wolves. These cells served as the foundation for gene editing, following established protocols used in animal cloning and genetic engineering research. The selected cells were modified to carry a handful of dire wolf-like genes, then used to generate embryos—blending modern biotechnology with ancient inspiration.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Modified DNA Was Inserted into Gray Wolf Egg Cells

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A close-up view of a scientist using CRISPR technology to precisely edit genes within a single human egg cell. | Image source: mixedgenes.eu

Scientists used advanced tools like CRISPR to insert the altered DNA into gray wolf egg cells, a process outlined in Nature. The eggs, now carrying the edited genes, were then coaxed to develop into embryos. This gene-editing approach, while powerful, is routine in biotechnology labs and doesn’t create a new species—just a modified version of the original gray wolf.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Embryos Were Implanted into Domestic Dog Wombs for Birth

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A gentle domestic dog rests calmly as a veterinarian performs embryo implantation during a surrogate pregnancy procedure. | Image source: mynextmove.org

Once the embryos were ready, Colossal turned to domestic dogs as surrogates for the birthing process. This technique, similar to past interspecies surrogacy successes, allowed the modified wolf embryos to develop to term. The method is common in animal cloning and conservation science, but it underscores that these “dire wolves” were born through the bodies of everyday household pets—not ancient megafauna.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Entire Process Required Complex Genetic Engineering Techniques

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
Scientists collaborate over advanced laboratory equipment, meticulously conducting genetic engineering experiments in a cutting-edge research facility. | Image source: loonylabs.org

Bringing these wolves to life demanded a suite of advanced biotechnologies: CRISPR gene editing, cloning, and precise embryo transfer. Articles in Nature and Cell detail similar breakthroughs, highlighting the skill and coordination needed. While technically impressive, experts note that these techniques modify existing species—they do not truly resurrect ancient creatures lost to time.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Gray Wolves and Dire Wolves Share 99.5% Identical DNA

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A side-by-side display of DNA strands highlights the genetic similarities between a wolf and its sequenced genome. | Image source: flickr.com

Genome research shows that gray wolves and dire wolves share about 99.5% of their DNA (Current Biology). However, even the remaining 0.5%—millions of genetic differences—shaped everything from behavior to physiology. Scientists stress that small genetic changes can have huge effects, so replicating a dire wolf’s essence is far more complex than simply tweaking a handful of genes.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

That Still Leaves 12,235,000 Individual Genetic Differences Between Species

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
Source: wallpaperflare.com

Despite the high overall similarity, 0.5% difference equals over 12 million distinct genetic variables between gray wolves and dire wolves. Leading genetics journals like Nature Genetics highlight how these differences shape vital traits. With only 20 genes edited, Colossal’s wolves barely scratch the surface, leaving most of the dire wolf’s unique biology entirely unaddressed.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Colossal Only Modified 20 Changes to 14 Genes

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A focused scientist skillfully adjusts lab equipment while overseeing the intricate gene editing and modification process. | Image source: dailyvoice.com

Expert commentary in Scientific American underscores just how limited Colossal’s genetic edits were—only 20 targeted changes affecting 14 genes. In the context of millions of genetic differences, this is a minuscule intervention. Scientists argue that such a narrow scope can’t begin to recreate the full complexity of an extinct species, highlighting the vast gap between genetic engineering and true de-extinction.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

A Paleogeneticist Confirmed These Are “Very Much Gray Wolves”

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A paleogeneticist carefully examines a preserved gray wolf specimen in the lab, preparing for scientific analysis. | Image source: wallpaperflare.com

Leading paleogeneticists have weighed in, stating unequivocally that Colossal’s creations are “very much gray wolves”. Dr. Hannah Li, interviewed by Nature, observed that “no matter the cosmetic tweaks, their DNA and biology are overwhelmingly gray wolf.” Academic reviews echo this verdict, reinforcing that these animals are not true dire wolves in any substantive genetic or evolutionary sense.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Colossal Argues They Never Hid the Wolves’ True Identity

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
Source: flickr.com

In response to criticism, Colossal maintains they were transparent about the wolves’ origins. Company spokespeople defended their work by stating their aim was to produce a “functional equivalent” of the dire wolf—an animal that looks and behaves similarly and performs the same purpose in nature. Chief scientist Beth Shapiro pushed back against critics, insisting “We’ve said that from the very beginning. Colloquially, they’re calling them dire wolves and that makes people angry.”

However, critics pointed to a fundamental contradiction: while Colossal’s scientific team acknowledged the limitations of their approach in academic settings, their marketing materials and press releases continued to use dramatic language about “de-extinction” and “bringing back” species. This strategy of making sweeping public claims while quietly hedging in scientific interviews drew accusations of having it both ways—capitalizing on public excitement about resurrecting extinct animals while maintaining plausible deniability when challenged by experts.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

The Company Claims If It Looks Like a Dire Wolf, It Can Be Called One

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
With piercing eyes and thick fur, this dog’s uncanny resemblance to a wolf often surprises curious onlookers. | Image source: flickr.com

Colossal’s position is simple: appearance is enough. Their representatives have argued that if the animal looks and acts like a dire wolf, it’s reasonable to call it one. This approach, however, raises serious concerns among scientists, who warn that blurring the lines between superficial resemblance and true biological identity misinforms the public about what de-extinction and genetic engineering actually achieve.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Spokesperson Insists They “Brought Back the Dire Wolf” Despite Criticism

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A company representative addresses the press during a lively media event, fielding questions from an attentive group of journalists. | Image source: careeronestop.org

The company’s defense that they had been transparent “from the beginning” rang hollow to many scientists who noted the stark difference between Colossal’s headline-grabbing announcements and the more nuanced reality of creating genetic hybrids.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Company Says Species Are “Human Constructs” and Others Can Disagree

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A group of scholars gathers around a table covered in books and diagrams, animatedly debating species concepts in taxonomy. | Image source: careeronestop.org

Colossal has defended its stance by claiming that species boundaries are ultimately “human constructs”. Their representatives cite debates in taxonomy and philosophy of science that question the rigidity of species definitions. While this philosophical angle has some merit, most biologists contend it’s being selectively used to justify marketing tactics, not to advance genuine scientific understanding or transparency.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

This Controversy Raises Questions About De-Extinction Marketing vs. Real Science

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A split-screen shows marketers and scientists debating passionately, while a confused crowd looks on, highlighting the ongoing controversy. | Image source: pixnio.com

Colossal’s campaign has reignited debate about the ethics of de-extinction marketing. Scientists warn that bold claims blur the line between actual breakthroughs and media hype, leaving the public confused about what’s scientifically possible. The uproar spotlights a deeper issue: how companies communicate biotechnological advances, and whether spectacle is overshadowing honest, transparent science in the race for attention and funding.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Colossal Plans Similar Projects with Dodos, Thylacines, and Woolly Mammoths

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A dodo bird stands beside a thylacine and a woolly mammoth, showcasing a gathering of extinct creatures. | Image source: flickr.com

Looking forward, Colossal Biosciences is already promoting its next high-profile “de-extinction” efforts—including the dodo, thylacine, and woolly mammoth. These projects promise even greater spectacle but have sparked fears of similar controversies. Scientists remain skeptical about the feasibility and ethics, warning that the public may again be misled by marketing more than by true scientific achievement.

<< Previous

NEXT >>

Conclusion: The Dire Wolf Debate and the Future of De-Extinction

Scientists Furious: Company Claims It &#8216;De-Extincted&#8217; Dire Wolves But They&#8217;re Just Fake
A panel of scientists debates the ethics of reviving extinct animals, with futuristic DNA models and ancient fossils on display. | Image source: caterpickles.com

The dire wolf controversy is a cautionary tale about the blurred lines between scientific innovation and marketing spectacle. While Colossal’s genetic engineering is technically impressive, it falls far short of true de-extinction. This episode exposes the need for rigorous transparency and honest communication as biotechnology advances. As bold new projects loom, it’s crucial for scientists, companies, and the public to demand clarity—ensuring that awe-inspiring promises never outpace scientific reality.

<< Previous

Advertisement