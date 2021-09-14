There are several “what-if” scenarios present that people discuss all the time. In science, this is a regular occurrence. The entire area of theoretical physics is built on this concept. There are several scary scientific what-ifs that are important to think about. At the end of the day, if we think about them then we will find out how to fix those problems if they do come up. By not discussing them, we’ll be unprepared if and/or when they do.

In this article, we will be going over several of these scary scientific what-ifs that plague people today. Some will revolve around scenarios that could very well happen at any point. Others are impossible scenarios that might only be a true issue for our doppelganger in another universe. Yet they are still worth exploring due to how incredible they happen to be. Others will be simple questions that have real-world testing or knowledge behind them. Let’s get started!

What If: Humans Were Twice As Intelligent

When we bring this particular point up, we want to stress “average” intelligence. As the likes of Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein were geniuses and therefore actually were twice as intelligent as the average. A few great things could come from this though. We could master new things much faster, allowing us to learn things like languages fluently in weeks rather than years. It has also been stated that those with higher IQs lived longer on average. Yet they are also prone to more drug use than the average population too.

While those might be true on average, it isn’t guaranteed. This gets into the scary scientific what-ifs when you consider what some brilliant men have done. Einstein, without initially intending to, invented the atomic bomb. We’ve seen many support the possibility of Eugenics or a “master race.” We would likely see a more efficient world that would care less about morality and only statistical effectiveness. That also comes with issues such as what we see in the Trolley Debate. As in, statistically you save five versus one. Whereas today we do all we can to save all six, even if we cannot, that would likely not happen here.