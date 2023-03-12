Photos of Totally Bizarre Inventions From the 1920’s to 70’s

The first half of the 20th century was a time of great innovation and experimentation. People across the world were developing new technologies and exploring new ideas. Some of the most unusual inventions from this era never quite caught on, though. These totally bizarre inventions from the 1920s to the 1970s offer a fascinating glimpse into the minds of inventors of the past. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some vintage photos of these odd and quirky inventions and explore the stories behind them.

They Expected Women to Wear These Ridiculously Uncomfortable Wooden Bathing Suits

“Spruce Girls” sounds like a parody of a 90s girl band, but it was the title of an ad campaign run by Gray Harbor Lumber in Grays Harbor County, Washington, in 1929. Wood veneer sheets were used in a line of women’s bathing suits, and they debuted during “Wood Week” of that summer. They were marketed as trendy, do-it-yourself, and made of recycled material. Almost sounds like a modern marketing campaign for environmentally friendly clothes. One description said they were “sufficiently buoyant for the timid swimmer.” While they may have helped you stay afloat, wooden bathing suits were one of those inventions that sank into history.