15 Weird Ways the Human Body Heals Itself

The human body is remarkably resourceful when it comes to self-preservation. While we often notice cuts healing or bruises fading, there’s a whole world of strange and unexpected ways our bodies repair themselves that go far beyond the obvious. From cellular clean-up crews to bizarre biological reactions, our inner systems are constantly working behind the scenes, defying logic and expectation. In this article, we’ll explore 15 of the weirdest self-healing mechanisms—revealing just how much our bodies do to keep us thriving, often without us even knowing it.