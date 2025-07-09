The Ocean’s Missing Sound: Why Whales Can’t Hear Each Other Anymore

For centuries, whales have filled the oceans with haunting songs that travel thousands of miles, weaving a tapestry of sound beneath the waves. These complex vocalizations play a vital role in whale society, helping them find mates, coordinate hunts, and maintain social bonds. But today, these ancient melodies are being drowned out. Acoustic pollution—the relentless noise from ships, sonar, and industrial activity—has invaded the ocean’s once-peaceful soundscape. As a result, whales are struggling to hear one another, raising urgent concerns for the future of these magnificent marine giants.