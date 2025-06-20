I’m a Physical Therapist: 13 Habits That Are Secretly Destroying Your Posture

Unknowingly, our daily routines and common behaviors can sabotage posture, causing discomfort, pain, and long-term complications. Small habits—like the way we sit, stand, or even use our phones—often add up, gradually shifting spinal alignment and affecting overall well-being. Recognizing these hidden culprits is the crucial first step toward correcting them. This guide uncovers the most frequent posture-damaging habits and provides practical advice, stretches, and exercises to help build better alignment and reduce the risk of chronic pain. Start making mindful changes today for a healthier, pain-free future.