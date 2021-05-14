How these Cultures Used Science to Predict Major Apocalyptic Events

Is an “Earthly Apocalypse” coming soon? This truly all depends on who you ask. Many religions, cultures, cults, etc. have some belief in how the world, and possibly the universe, will end. Belief in any form of apocalypse is referred to as “apocalypticism,” and it is incredibly common. The problem for most of us is, if an apocalypse is really happening, which version will actually happen? There are many major apocalyptic events predicted or referenced throughout history. Yet many of these events were used to prey on people’s beliefs. Where leaders often used forms of psychological manipulation.

There are some that come from ancient times while others are more modern. Yet none are more commonplace today than those in religious movements. Some have even predicted the specific date that the world will end or when a specific “savior” will return to Earth. Most of these predictions turned out to be false, with excuses galore being used. Our focus will be on explaining the beliefs as well as what happened or will happen within them. Our list of major apocalyptic events should prepare you for all possibilities or reference how some have been way off about their predicted event.

World War I Apocalypse

Jehova Witness Prediction (then called Zion’s Watch Tower Tract Society)

When World War I broke out in the early 1900s, it made a lot of people freak out. If you were in Europe, especially, during this time, you were likely more afraid than most. War was going on around you and it could feel like the world was coming to an end. This was a huge opportunity for Zion’s Watch Tower Tract Society and its founder, Charles Taze Russell. He had previously claimed that Christ’s invisible return happened in 1874. But major apocalyptic events aren’t easy to predict.

He then claimed a second coming would be officially happening in 1914. This worked out perfectly for Russell because it was the same year World War I broke out. Naturally, Russell used it as the sign of Armageddon and the end times. Actually, he referred to it as the end of “Gentile Times.” Obviously, we know the world did not come to an end. When things did not work out, the group eventually changed its name to the “Jehova Witnesses.” They still use the “Watch Tower Magazine” as well.