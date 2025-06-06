America’s kids are obese: Experts urge families to watch what they eat

Childhood obesity in America has reached alarming levels, presenting a critical health crisis for the next generation. Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that nearly 1 in 5 American children and adolescents are currently classified as obese. This number has tripled since the 1970s, indicating a disturbing upward trend. The risks associated with obesity—such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health challenges—are severe and lifelong. To protect our children’s futures, it’s crucial we understand the gravity of the problem and collectively take action to reverse this troubling epidemic.