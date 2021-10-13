We get it, you don’t want to exist in the digital world any longer. Who could blame you, with all of this crazy crap that’s going on in this world today? From people complaining about vaccines and how they work to being upset about various political issues, it’s just not any fun. You don’t just want to purge this toxic stuff out of your system from social media. Rather, you want to get out altogether. Yet to do this, you need to know how to vanish from the internet.

Easier said than done, knowing how to vanish from the internet could be invaluable. There might be a lot of weird or ethical barriers that might need to be crossed in order to do this, however. You must first be okay with that before moving on. If you are, then the next steps are going to take a little bit of time. This is not something one can do overnight or within a few days, as this is the digital age of course. Yet if you follow our directions to the letter, it is possible to vanish from the internet.

Begin Using A VPN

You are just now getting started in your disappearance, so you need to try to avoid adding more issues. This is why we’d recommend you begin using a virtual private network or VPN. They are incredibly useful for those traveling and using public internet connections. They save you from potential hackers trying to connect to your phone or computer without your say-so, making them great tools to have. However, this encryption software offers an added benefit.

You can scramble your name or connection device markers when using various services. For example, if you want to watch Hulu in the UK, this is impossible normally. With a VPN, you can do this because your device will scramble your location to fit an American address. Thus allowing you to use Hulu. This can be helpful in disappearing online. As you search for stuff, your location and markers will keep scrambling. Making it impossible to add any extra content without you purposely doing so, while you delete the other stuff.