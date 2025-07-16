Altitude Assassin: The Real Dangers Lurking on Nepal’s Infamous Annapurna Circuit Trek

The Annapurna Circuit is a name that resonates with trekkers across the globe. Its legendary trails wind through lush valleys, ancient villages, and soaring Himalayan peaks. Every season, adventurers are drawn by promises of breathtaking vistas and cultural immersion. Yet, beneath its beauty, the Annapurna Circuit conceals hidden dangers that have claimed countless lives. Altitude, weather, and isolation transform this epic trek into a true test of endurance and caution. The path to paradise can quickly become a struggle for survival—making it one of the most dangerous treks on Earth.