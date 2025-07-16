How 600 Fish Species Evolved in the Blink of an Eye

Nestled in East Africa, Lake Victoria is home to one of the most spectacular evolutionary stories in the natural world. Within just the past 15,000 years—a geological heartbeat—over 600 species of cichlid fish have emerged in these waters. This extraordinary burst of diversification is unique among vertebrates, both in scale and speed. Scientists have long marveled at the sheer variety of forms, colors, and behaviors found in Lake Victoria’s cichlids. Their story offers a glimpse into evolution at its most dynamic and creative, challenging our understanding of how new species arise so rapidly.