The Ocean’s Greatest Migration Happens Every Night: Trillions of Animals Travel Vertically

Every night, as sunlight fades from the ocean’s surface, an astonishing natural event unfolds beneath the waves. Trillions of marine creatures—ranging from tiny zooplankton to larger fish and squid—begin a synchronized vertical migration, rising from the depths to feed near the surface before descending again at dawn. This phenomenon, known as the diel vertical migration, is not only the largest animal migration on Earth by sheer numbers but also a vital process shaping marine ecosystems. Its impact ripples through food webs and plays a crucial role in Earth’s carbon cycle.