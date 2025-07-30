There’s a Place on Earth Where Gravity Is 30% Weaker—And Objects Fall Upward

Gravity may feel steady and unchanging, but in reality, its strength varies across the globe. In certain regions, gravity is measurably weaker than elsewhere, giving rise to unexpected and often baffling phenomena. Scientists have long been fascinated by these gravitational anomalies, using advanced instruments to map and analyze the subtle differences in Earth’s gravitational pull. These studies not only unravel the mysteries of our planet’s interior but also spark curiosity with accounts of places where objects seem to behave oddly—sometimes even appearing to fall upward. Understanding such anomalies deepens our grasp of Earth’s hidden structure and dynamic forces.