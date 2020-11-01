The Most Venomous Snakes On Planet Earth Today

When you think of dangerous animals, you’ll often think about snakes. Whether or not you believe the religious version of how they came to be or if you believe the evolutionary way…most are still incredibly dangerous. There are some that do not want to attack people, while others just need a reason and will strike at anything. Venomous Snakes are everywhere, and you should be aware of where they are and how to avoid them.

We wanted to develop a list that could provide you, the reader, with a guide on the most venomous of the world’s snakes that still live today. Our plan is to discuss the venom they possess, where the snake species tends to be, and the environment they tend to frequent the most.

This will involve snakes you might see randomly in the forest, the sea, or in a tree. Of course, others might be in the desert roaming around in the sand. Others might even be right outside your door.

In some parts of the world, snakes could be hiding underneath your car. Meanwhile, some might be in your basement or underneath your bed (this writer experienced the latter once). Everywhere you look, snakes are potentially going to be there. It is kind of creepy to realize this, especially knowing one strike from certain snakes could kill a grown human quickly.

With that said, let’s dive into our article on the most venomous snakes on the planet today!

***Note: All venom potency mostly based on average Intravenus milligrams per bite.***

Jararaca: The Snake That Keeps South Americans Up At Night

Venom: Hemotoxin

Hemotoxin Its Potency: Averages 25-26 Milligram Yield Up To 300 milligrams Of Dried Venom

Averages 25-26 Milligram Yield Up To 300 milligrams Of Dried Venom Average Fatality Rate Annually: 0.7% Rate At The Highest

The South American Jararaca snake is a terror for people, especially Brazilians. This is one of the most venomous snakes around and is capable of killing people. Luckily, there is an antivenom that will help people if they are treated quickly enough. To know if you’re in harm’s way, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you’ll get some pretty bad swelling, then bruise and blister, bringing some terrible pain to the affected area.

The big thing to worry about is what the venom does. It’s a Hemotoxin, which will make your blood platelets no longer be capable of doing their job. They clot your blood, keeping you from bleeding if cut. Once the Jararaca snake’s venom has taken hold, it’ll cause bleeding in your gums, the skin, a subconjunctival hemorrhage, and of course incoagulable blood. Once it has gone further, it’ll cause potential shock and kidney failure, where death is sure to follow.