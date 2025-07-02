Beyond the Sting: How 21st-Century Science is Unlocking the Complex Social Networks of Jellyfish

For generations, jellyfish have been regarded as enigmatic loners—simple, floating stingers adrift in the ocean’s currents. Yet, a quiet revolution is underway in marine biology. Modern research, armed with cutting-edge technology, is peeling back the veil on jellyfish behavior. Scientists are now revealing rich social interactions and complex communication networks among these ancient animals. This bold new perspective challenges everything we thought we knew, inviting us to explore a hidden world of jellyfish societies far beyond the sting.