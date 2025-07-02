These Crows That Hold 25-Year Grudges and Pass Their Hatred Down Through Generations

Crows are not just ordinary birds—they are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet. Their abilities span from complex problem-solving to deep emotional responses and impressive social structures. Recent scientific discoveries have revealed an even more astonishing trait: crows can remember people who have threatened or harmed them for up to 25 years. Even more remarkable, these clever birds teach their offspring to recognize these human “enemies.” In this article, we’ll delve into the science, stories, and generational grudges that make crows truly extraordinary.